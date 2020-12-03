Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,538 on Thursday as 206 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 971, he said.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams 2021 to Be Held in Written Mode, Not Online.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 85, followed by East Singhbhum (20) and Dhanbad (18), the official said.

Both the fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, he said.

Also Read | Dharampal Gulati, Owner of MDH Spices, Dies at 98.

Jharkhand now has 1,907 active coronavirus cases, while 1,06,660 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 21,114 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)