Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) Nine persons died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, the state's highest single-day fatality, as the toll climbed to 76, said a government bulletin issued on Friday.

The state also reported 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,564.

Also Read | Government of India Extebds Medical Assistance Worth USD 1 Million to Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Two persons died on Thursday night, while seven others lost their lives during the day.

Among those who died during the day are three people from Ranchi, two from East Singhbhum district and one each from Garhwa and Hazaribag, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Realme V5 Smartphone To Be Launched on July 27; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

There are 4,134 active cases in the state at present, it said.

Total 3,354 people have recovered and discharged from different hospitals so far.

The mortality rate rose to 1 per cent, while the recovery rate is 44.34 per cent in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)