Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be launching Realme V5 phone in the home market. The company has officially announced the launch date of the smartphone after teasing it on a couple of occasions. The brand will be launching the handset in China on July 27, 2020. The teaser images have revealed some design elements that we would be seeing on the device. However, the specifications, features and other details are still under wrap. Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

Realme V5 Smartphone To Be Launched on July 27 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The phone maker has already said that it would be employing a brand new material on the smartphone. We speculate that the material could be an AG glass with matte finish featuring a larger company insignia at the back.

Recently, two smartphones- RMX2111/RMX2112 5G got certified by TENNA and it reveals key specifications about the devices. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout carrying an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the skin, the company might use a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. The device is likely to be seen in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The company will also be offering provision for expanding internal memory via microSD card.

Realme V5 Smartphone might get quad-rear cameras (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photos, the phone might get a quad-camera setup at the back. The module might comprise of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on the top. It is expected to be backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone could be offered in four shades - Black, Gray, Green, and Silver. Going by the TENAA listing, it is speculated that the company might introduce the Realme V5 Series. There's likely to be a Pro variant in the upcoming Realme V5 Series.

