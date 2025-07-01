Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jul 1 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday unearthed a huge consignment of Maoists comprising 18,000 detonators in a forest area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said in a statement.

The explosives were found near Hussipi village in Tonto police station area.

The explosives were concealed in the forest with an intention to target personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel from CRPF and state police launched a joint search operation and seized the detonators, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

The explosives were defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad.

