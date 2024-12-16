Dumka, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior JMM leader Vijay Kumar Singh died at a private hospital in Dumka on Monday morning following a prolonged illness.

He was 78.

Also Read | Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to the Tabla Maestro; Says ' He Mesmerised Generations of Music Lovers Across the World' (View Post).

Singh, an advocate by profession, was the general secretary of JMM's central committee and the chief convenor of the party in the Santhal Parganas division.

A large number of people paid homage to him after the body was taken to his residence at Kumharpada in Dumka.

Also Read | 'He Made My Life': Tabla Maker Haridas Vhatkar Remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain's Influence and Legacy (Watch Video).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of demise of respected Baba's movement companion, senior advocate, pillar of JMM family and my guardian respected Shri Vijay Singh ji".

"Vijay ji, a man of gentle and simple nature, had devoted his entire life to the service of the JMM family and the people of Dumka. His departure is a personal loss for me. May Marang buru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this moment of grief. The entire JMM family stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)