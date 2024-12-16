President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the passing of tabla wizard Ustad Zakir Hussain was a great loss to the world of music, as she conveyed her deepest condolences to his family members and countless admirers. Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said in a statement. He was 73. "The demise of tabla wizard Ustad Zakir Hussain is a great loss to the world of music. He was known for his extraordinary creativity and inventiveness. He mesmerised generations of music lovers across the world," Murmu said in a post on X.

"He was a bridge between the musical traditions of India and the West. I had the privilege of conferring the Padma Vibhushan upon him. I convey my deepest condolences to members of his family and his countless admirers," she added.