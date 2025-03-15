Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): The situation in Jharkhand's Giridih district remains peaceful after clashes broke out between two communities during Holi celebrations on Friday, leading to vehicles being torched.

Officials have confirmed that security forces have been deployed and that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 15: Alia Bhatt, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Paul Pogba and Yo Yo Honey Singh - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 15.

On the Giridih violence, SP Dr Bimal Kumar said, "A clash broke out between two communities yesterday. The situation is under control now... Security forces have been deployed. We have identified the miscreants from both sides involved in the incident. We will identify more people... Strict action will be taken against those who have been identified."

Khorimahua Sub Division SDM Animesh Ranjan said, "The situation is under control and peaceful now... Yesterday, the magistrate and forces were here. The situation was under control immediately."

Also Read | TSPSC Group 3 Results 2025 Announced: Result Declared for 1363 Vacancies, Know Steps To Download Scorecard at tspsc.gov.in.

DDC Smita Kumari said, "The magistrate orders have already been given. The police have been deployed and are keeping a constant eye on the situation. It is under control."

Earlier on Friday, the incident occurred when a Holi procession was passing through a street near the Ghodthambha Chowk. An altercation between two communities led to chaos, which lasted for around an hour.

Upon receiving information about the disturbances, officials from the district headquarters arrived at the location, which helped in dispersing the miscreants.

On Friday, Dr Bimal, SP while speaking on the situation, said no major injuries were reported in the incident, but efforts are underway to identify the accused and strong action will be taken against them.

"An incident of clash between two communities has come to light in Ghorthamba OP constituency during Holi celebrations. We are in the process of identifying the people involved. Strict action will be taken against them. The situation is currently under control, and no major injuries have been reported...some vehicles were also set on fire," the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)