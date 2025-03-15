Hyderabad, March 15: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially declared the TSPSC Group 3 results for 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. Along with the results, the commission has also released the final answer key and OMR sheets for candidates to review their performance.

The TSPSC Group 3 examination was conducted in three shifts on November 17 and 18, 2024. The results for TSPSC Group 1 and Group 2 were announced earlier on March 10 and 11, 2025. SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared: 18,174 Candidates Qualify, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,363 vacancies across various government departments in Telangana. The provisional answer key was initially released on January 8, 2025, and candidates were given time until January 12, 2025, to raise objections. The application process for the examination began on January 24, 2023, and concluded on February 23, 2023. SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Out, Know Steps To Download at sbi.co.in.

How To Check TSPSC Group 3 Results?

Visit the Telangana State Public Service Commission website. (tspsc.gov.in)

Select the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 section on the homepage.

Enter log in details on the new page that opens.

Hit Submit to view your official results.

After checking the results, candidates can download the page to keep a copy of it with themselves.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSPSC regularly. The commission has assured transparency in the selection process, and those who qualify will proceed to the next stage as per the recruitment guidelines.

