Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Wednesday held discussions with senior officials for ensuring smooth proceedings during the upcoming monsoon session.

The monsoon session of the state assembly will be held from August 1 to August 7, and there will be five working days.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said that discussions were held on 29 points.

The Speaker asked the officials of different departments to ensure the presence of their senior staffers in the officials' gallery during Question Hour, Call Attention Motion and other House proceedings, he said.

Mahato also directed that members of the House should get replies to their questions on time so that they could prepare their supplementary questions, Kishore added.

The Speaker asked the Electricity Department to ensure a proper power supply during the session.

"During a discussion in the last assembly session, power got cut suddenly," Kishore said.

Security and parking arrangements were also discussed during the meeting.

"Besides the scheduled agenda, I urged the officials to be prepared with the notes on current burning issues in the state, as the Opposition may raise the issues during the session," Kishore told reporters.

"I also raised an issue. During the budget session, 391 questions were raised during Zero Hours, but the assembly secretariat has so far received only 31 replies. This is very worrying," Kishore said.

