Medininagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Bodies of two persons with gunshot wounds were found in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies were found in a house in Semartand village in Chainpur police station area, they said.

Also Read | Goa: Woman Abandons Infant Daughter on Roadside in Borda Locality, Arrested.

One of the two bodies was identified as that of Rajmohan Polu, 57, who was in jail in a murder case. The other body is yet to be identified, they added.

Both the bodies have gunshot wounds, police said.

Also Read | AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Leader Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural Join BJP Ahead of General Elections (Watch Video).

SP Reeshma Ramesan visited the spot as part of the investigation.

Prima facie, it seemed that they might have been murdered one or two days back, a police officer said.

"The bodies were sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)