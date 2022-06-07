Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Two minors were molested in the Nagri area of Jharkhand's Ranchi, according to a police official on Monday.

The accused, who is a guard of a children's home, was arrested in connection with the matter.

According to Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi Rural, the accused has been identified as Ilbiyus Toppo who was initially absconding after the registration of the case.

"Ranchi police have arrested a guard of a children's home run by an NGO for molesting two minor girls in the Nagri area of Ranchi. The home is located in the campus of a government primary school. The matter came to light when the NCPCR team visited the said hostel. After this Ranchi police had registered a case in the last week of April. Since then, the accused was absconding. Based on a specific input and technical surveillance he was finally nabbed," said the SP.

Meanwhile, Telangana has also reported five cases of rape involving minors within a week.

The first rape case out of the five in the city concerning a minor was reported on May 28, the second was reported on Sunday and the third came to light on the same day.

In the latest case in the city, according to the Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

The accused in both the cases have been arrested which involved a juvenile in the second case.

Meanwhile, In the first case which triggered political reactions across party lines, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Four out of the five accused have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

