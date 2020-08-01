Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,104 on Saturday as 738 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the coronavirus to 114 in the state, a government bulletin said.

The new infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 7,477, while 4,513 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Jharkhand is 37.28 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.94 per cent, the bulletin added.

