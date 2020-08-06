Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 136, a state government bulletin said.

Three deaths were reported from Ranchi district, and one each from East Singhbhum, Giridih, Khunti, and West Singhbhum districts, it said.

Also Read | Assam | Section 144 Imposed in Sonitpur District Following Clashes: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

A total of 978 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 14,919, the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 9,086 active cases, while 5,826 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu Resigns, Tipped to Be Appointed as Next CAG.

Till date, 3,64,887 swab tests have been conducted in the state, it added.

The mortality rate of the state is 0.90 per cent, while the recovery rate is 38.71 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)