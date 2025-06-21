Jamshedpur, Jun 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's East Singhbhum administration on Saturday asked beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Mainya Samman Yojana to remain alert following reports that scamsters were attempting to obtain beneficiary details and other scheme-related information through phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

According to an official statement, fraudsters were using the profile picture of the deputy commissioner and posed as officials from his office in Ranchi, pressuring people to share confidential information on WhatsApp.

Urging the public not to respond to such calls or messages, the statement asked people not to "share any personal or scheme-related information with unknown individuals."

Deputy Commisioner Karn Satyarthi clarified that the district administration or any government organisation does not ask for such personal information over phone or WhatsApp.

"It seems to be a well-planned cyber fraud," Satyarthi said, adding that the cyber cell has been apprised about it.

