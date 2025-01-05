Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) In its Republic Day tableau in New Delhi this year, Jharkhand will showcase the state's tributes to Late Ratan Tata, industrialist and one of the architects of the nation's first steel city - Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand will be among 15 states and union territories to showcase their tableaus at the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

The state has made meticulous preparations to represent its rich heritage, cultural diversity, and developmental strides on the national stage, a statement from the state government said.

"This year's tableau from Jharkhand will showcase the state's tributes to the late industrialist Ratan Tata, a key figure in the state's industrial growth, while also highlighting the state's vibrant culture, traditional dances, and the growing empowerment of women through education. The tableau's design has been lauded for its creativity and relevance during the selection process," the statement said.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

In previous years, Jharkhand's tableaus had focused on other aspects of the state's identity.

Last year, the tableau celebrated the state's renowned tassar silk, while the 2023 tableau featured the famed Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar.

The central government invited proposals from all states and union territories, with a multi-stage selection process determining the final 15 participants for the Republic Day parade, the statement said adding, Jharkhand's tableau design received widespread appreciation during this process.

The selected states are required to complete their tableaus by January 19, 2025, with a full-dress rehearsal scheduled for January 23.

Late Ratan Tata's contributions are considered significant towards shaping Jharkhand, a backward region that became a state in 2000.

Named after Tata Group's founding father Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, it was the timeless vision of Late Ratan Tata that propelled Jamshedpur's growth and put it on the global map.

He first visited Jamshedpur in 1963 to look into how Tata Steel, now a global conglomerate, works. He then visited the city in 1965 to hone his pilot skills.

Ratan Tata, who had become the chairman of Tata Steel in 1993, died on October 9 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)