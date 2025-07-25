Raipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Jinda in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district has been certified as the first tuberculosis-free village panchayat in the state, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jasiwal on Friday visited Jinda and handed over the TB-free certificate to the village panchayat, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has been seriously implemented in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Tuberculosis, once considered a serious disease, is now under control and nearing elimination thanks to modern medicine, vaccines, and public participation, he said.

The minister said the success of any health campaign is not only possible with the government's efforts, but the participation of society is also crucial.

As many as 84 village panchayats have been declared TB-free in Kabirdham district, which is proof of this social participation and administrative activism, he said.

As per the statement, 4,016 village panchayats have become TB-free in the state so far.

Sharma, who also holds Home portfolio, congratulated the Jinda village panchayat for the achievement and said that it has become an inspiration for the state.

