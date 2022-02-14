New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Reliance's Jio platforms and Europe-based content connectivity solutions provider-SES-have formed a joint venture to deliver the next generation of scalable and affordable broadband services in India, leveraging satellite technology.

According to an official statement, the joint venture will use a multi-orbit space network that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions.

Jio Platforms Limited JPL and SES will own 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity stake in the joint venture - Jio Space Technology Limited - respectively.

"While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India," said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.

The joint venture will leverage SES-12, SES's high-throughput GEO satellite serving India, and O3b mPOWER, SES's next-generation MEO constellation, to extend and complement Jio's terrestrial network, increasing access to digital services and applications. Jio will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services to the joint venture.

"This joint venture with JPL is a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks to deliver high-quality connectivity, and positively affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people. We look forward to this joint venture whereby we can play a role in promoting digital inclusion in India," said Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer of SES.

As part of the investment plan, the joint venture will develop extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country.

Jio, as an anchor customer of the joint venture, has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchases with a total contract value of circa USD 100 million. (ANI)

