Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid increasing concern over the surge in cloudbursts and flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh said the Centre is working on implementing area-specific and more accurate weather forecasting systems to help mitigate disaster risk and improve preparedness.

The Union Minister was in Shimla

Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh acknowledged that while weather prediction systems have significantly improved over the years, cloudburst forecasting remains one of the biggest scientific challenges, particularly in hilly terrain such as Himachal Pradesh.

"The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla is one of the oldest in the country, and we have a robust forecasting system in place. But I must also say that while forecasting overall has improved remarkably, the ability to predict cloudbursts is still limited. It remains a complex phenomenon due to the highly localised and intense nature of these events," he said.

The Minister said that the government has taken several steps in recent years to strengthen local-level weather monitoring and prediction capabilities.

"We are actively working to enhance the forecasting system further, and soon, we will have area-specific forecasts, tailored to particular regions and vulnerable zones," Singh announced.

"We have already started village-wise forecasting for the benefit of farmers, which will gradually be expanded to other sectors, including disaster management," he said.

He also disclosed that the number of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across the hill state and other parts of the country would be increased substantially.

"The installation of more automatic weather systems will significantly improve data collection and forecast accuracy. You will soon see a noticeable difference in the precision and timeliness of weather alerts," Singh added.

The Minister's remarks come at a time when Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a sharp increase in extreme weather events, including cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods, many of which have led to loss of life and property in recent years.

These events have triggered calls for better early warning systems and more localised weather alerts to assist local administration and residents in taking timely action.

Singh's assurance of more granular weather forecasting also aligns with the Centre's broader push to mainstream science and technology into disaster risk reduction strategies.

The Union government is expected to roll out the upgraded systems in phases over the coming months, starting with high-risk districts. (ANI)

