Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday directed for speeding up the land-related formalities for the upcoming Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

Singh along with Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had jointly laid the e-foundation stone of the Rs 58.23 crore mega-sports complex in September 2020.

The minister passed the directions to the J&K Sports Council and deputy commissioner of Kathua during inspection of the proposed site for the construction of the sports complex which is going to be spread over 270 kanals of land.

“Singh directed Secretary J&K Sports Council and DC Kathua to speed up the land related formalities and hand over it to the concerned authorities at the earliest,” the spokesman said.

While having first hand appraisal of the status of the required land for the multiplex stadia, Singh was informed that due to the second wave of coronavirus, the expected pace of work was not achieved resulting in delay in taking up land acquisition and related formalities, the spokesperson said.

Giving details of the project, Singh said the complex will be one of the biggest and a great addition to the sports landscape of not only Jammu and Kashmir but of the country.

It would have an International cricket stadium and allied sports facilities and will provide good exposure to the sporting talent of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Union Ministry of Youth and Sports had approved the project boasting of facilities like a cricket stadium, hockey, athletics and football turfs, skating rink, boxing ring and a swimming pool.

