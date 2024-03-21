Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha seat, which is set to go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Ahead of filing the nomination, Singh, who is also Minister of State in PMO, performed a puja at his residence in Jammu.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Unable to Cope Up With Break Up, Youth Dies by Suicide in Hebbagodi; Girlfriend Absconding, Say Police.

The notification for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency was issued on Wednesday, along with 101 other seats in 17 states and four Union territories where polls will be held in the first phase.

Singh, whose candidature was announced in the BJP's first list on March 3, also addressed a public gathering after filing his nomination.

Also Read | West Bengal: Man Found Hanging Near Kolkata; Relatives Claim CAA Panic Triggered Suicide.

Speaking to reporters later, he said that there is an acceptance of the work done by central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I don't think such a huge public rally has ever happened in Kathua. This is the epitome of support that the people of Kathua-Doda-Udhampur constituency have for PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. This is also an acceptance of the work done by PM Narendra Modi in the last 10 years in this constituency... Dozens of new schemes and policies were implemented for the people. A lot of work which was left incomplete by the previous governments was also completed..." Singh said.

The last date of filing of nominations is March 27, scrutiny of nominations will be on March 28 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 30 for the first phase.

In 2014, Singh defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad by more than 60,000 votes from the Udhampur seat. Singh received 4,87,369 votes to 4,26,393 votes garnered by Azad, who has since quit the Congress.

In 2019, he won against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Congress leader Karan Singh. He won by a substantial margin of 3,57,252 votes.

The Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency was earlier stronghold of the Congress party. The Lok Sabha polls will continue till June 1 and will be held in seven phases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)