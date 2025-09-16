Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday, inaugurated the "Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, Skill Development, and Innovation" at Graphic Era (Deemed to be University).

According to a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology, he underscored the need for integrity in the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

"AI can create miracles if used judiciously, but without integrity, it can also be misused, as seen in the rise of deepfakes and misinformation. Integrity has no technological substitute," the Union Minister said, cautioning students and researchers that ethical choices must guide the use of new technologies.

He stressed that AI should be seen as a tool to complement human intelligence, not replace it, and advocated a "hybrid model" combining technology with human judgment.

The new Centre, spread across 1.5 lakh sq. ft., is the first of its kind in Uttarakhand. It includes an Apple iOS Development Centre, set up in collaboration with Apple and Infosys, and the state's first NVIDIA AI and High-Performance Computing facility, powered by an NVIDIA DGX B200 system with 8 GPUs and 1.74 TB GPU memory.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 10 crore, the facility will support research and innovation in healthcare, agriculture, environment, smart cities, and advanced industries.

Graphic Era University, ranked 48th in the NIRF 2025 rankings and accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC, is India's first Generative AI Ready Campus powered by AWS. The university's leadership said the Centre would serve as a national hub for research, skill development, and innovation, preparing students for careers in emerging technologies and fostering entrepreneurship in line with the government's Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India missions.

Drawing from his own initiatives, Singh cited AI-enabled telemedicine vans deployed in rural India, where "hybrid AI-human models provided healthcare to villages that had never seen a doctor."

He linked such innovations to broader governance, noting that AI could enhance efficiency in grievance redressal but warned that without accountability, technology alone cannot satisfy citizens' expectations.

"India, once a late adopter of technologies like television, has now emerged at the forefront of space exploration and quantum research," the Minister said, adding that linking academic research with industry and startups was vital for sustaining this momentum. "Every tool has a self-limiting utility if integrity is compromised. Only when we combine innovation with honesty can we truly shape India's digital future," he concluded. (ANI)

