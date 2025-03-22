Panipat (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party leader Ravinder Minna was shot dead in Panipat on Friday evening, police officials said. The attacker fired at his cousin and another person, who were both injured.

"Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravinder Minna was shot dead in Panipat late Friday evening. The attacker also fired at the JJP leader along with his cousin and another person. Both were injured, while the JJP leader died. 5 teams have been formed to nab the accused", Panipat police said in a statement.

Last week a BJP leader named Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour due to a land dispute in Sonipat on March 14, Sonipat police said.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gohana police station Rishi Kant, the name of the accused is Monu and the incident has been reported from the Jawahara village of the Sonipat district.

As per the preliminary investigation, the victim had purchased land from the relatives of the accused's family, due to which they were undergoing a dispute which later resulted in the murder of the BJP leader. (ANI)

