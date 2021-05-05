Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) The Army and civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday jointly made operational a 250-bed Covid care facility at Rangreth here, a defence spokesman said.

Equipped with a 20-bed state-of-the-art high-dependency unit and 230-bed post-critical care ward, the facility augments government medical health infrastructure significantly, he said.

"Reinforcing its commitment to the safety and healthcare of the Kashmiri Awaam, Kashmir UT Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Army, today jointly operationalised the 250-bed Dedicated Covid Health Care Centre at Rangreth," the spokesman said.

He said government and Army resources were mobilised to operationalise the facility in a short timeframe to respond to the Covid surge in Srinagar and adjoining districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zakir Khan, Coordinator, Rangreth Health Services Department and Brigadier Sumesh Seth, Station Commander, Old Airfield Military Station (Rangreth), reiterated their commitment to the service of the Kashmiri people during these distressed times and pledged to work untiringly to extend critical health care to the populace.

