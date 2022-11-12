Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party held a big rally here on Saturday in an apparent show of strength amid indications that the tide is changing in the Valley in terms of political narrative and the thrust is on development issues and not emotive slogans.

The rally was held as political parties start preparing for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir which could be announced after November 25, the deadline for the final publication of electoral rolls.

Addressing the rally, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari expressed confidence of forming the government and spelled out his development priorities. He said the party will give priority to employment for the youth.

"The day Apni Party will from its government, we'll provide employment to the youth of Kashmir. Our party has decided that we'll provide 500 units of free electricity in Jammu during summers and 500 units of free electricity in Kashmir during winters," he said.

Bukhari, a former J-K Minister, said his party will develop horticulture and floriculture in the Jammu and Kashmir and increase old age pension.

"Horticulture and floriculture is among the major sources of revenue of Jammu and Kashmir. If our government comes, we will try to boost logistics so that the agricultural produce reaches the mandis of Delhi and other parts of the country within three days. We will increase the old age pension to Rs 5000. We will establish laboratories in Kashmir to facilitate the export of pashmina shawls," Bukhari said.

Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Baramulla last month got a massive response from people. The rally saw loud cheer when the Home Minister spoke about the availability of free gas cylinders for women.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Youth wing vice president Raqeeq Ahmed Khan told ANI that Altaf Bukhari's rally got a "great response" from the people.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir believe in the ideology of the J-K Apni Party. Apni Party strongly demands the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. It will reach every nook and corner to seek the support of people for the demand for statehood," he said.

"The crowd at the rally is the befitting reply of people to the political parties that oppressed the people in Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years. We also demand that 1.10 lakh vacancies in 48 departments of the Jammu and Kashmir government should be filled," he added.

J&K Apni Party was formed months after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its members include those who were earlier associated with the People's Democratic Party, Congress as also National Conference.

Soon after formation, Bukhari had said that they will not "sell moons or unachievable dreams to people but make attempts to solve their problems".

He had said that the party belongs to the common people. The party has laid thrust on the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the party was formed.

Earlier this year, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir had intimated that there was no significant protest against the report of the Delimitation Commission.

As per the final Delimitation Order, out of the 90 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 will be part of the Jammu region and 47 for the Kashmir region. (ANI)

