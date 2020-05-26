India News | JK BJP Chief Demands Probe into 'fake News' Attributed to Him on Social Media

Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday demanded registration of an FIR and a thorough probe into a social media post which was circulated as a news item attributed to him.

In a letter to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Raina outright rejected the claims made in the post and said it was clearly aimed at disrupting communal harmony and peace in the Union Territory.

The BJP leader said the 'fake news' circulated on social media platforms claimed that he warned the Afghan Taliban against coming to Kashmir, but the content was framed in such a way that it was clearly aimed at disrupting communal harmony and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The entire statement is fabricated and I have nothing to do with it. I have never made any such statement in my entire political life. It is a well planned propaganda with malicious intentions," Raina wrote in the letter.

He requested the DGP to get the matter investigated by the Cyber Crime Investigative Agency of the department after registering an FIR to bring the culprits to book.

