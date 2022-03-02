Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday spoke to a local medical student stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and told him that he was in touch with his family.

Raina's conversation with Nazim Choudhary, a resident of Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district, was shared on social media.

"Have you left Kharkiv or are you still there? Don't worry about anything and I am in touch with your family," Raina told the MBBS student.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP announced helpline numbers -- Arvind Gupta on 9419187131 in Jammu and Manzoor Bhat on 9469000077 in Kashmir -- for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

