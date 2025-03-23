Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday evening, officials said.

The meeting between the two at the Raj Bhawan lasted nearly 15 minutes, the officials said.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson confirmed the meeting but gave no further details.

