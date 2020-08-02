Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated over 2.79 lakh residents of the Union territory so far from other parts of the country amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, official data showed on Sunday.

As many as 2,79,203 J&K residents, who were stranded in other parts of India, have been brought back home amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received a total of 102 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs.

So far, 85,298 passengers have arrived on trains while 1,93,905 people from other states and UTs including 904 from abroad have been evacuated by the government in buses, they said.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, 981 stranded passengers have entered from August 1 to August 2 morning while 683 passengers have reached on Sunday in the 81st Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 81 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 69,602 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains up till now.

