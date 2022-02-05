Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) A local court in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday remanded journalist Fahad Shah, arrested for allegedly glorifying terrorism among other charges, to a ten-day police custody.

Shah, editor of a news portal, was arrested by police on Friday for allegedly glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court of judicial magistrate Pulwama remanded Shah to a ten-day police custody, his lawyer Umair Rhonga said.

Rhonga said they have also filed a bail application because it has not been made clear to them yet as to what the exact charge on him was.

“So, the court has asked them (police) to file a report by Monday. Hopefully, we will get the report on Monday and we will come to know exactly what it is,” he said.

Police said Shah is wanted in three cases for “glorifying” terrorism, “spreading” fake news and “inciting” people.

“Fahad Shah is wanted in 3 cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating L&O (law and order) situations: FIR No. 70/2020 of PS Safakadal Srinagar, FIR No. 06/2021 of PS Imamsahib, Shopian & currently has been arrested in FIR No. 19/2022 of PS Pulwama,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

