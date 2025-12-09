Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): In Kalakote sub-division of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, one of the most remote hilly regions, basic facilities are now steadily reaching the far-flung area under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Once deprived of fundamental amenities, residents now say they are benefiting from improved infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and welfare support.

According to locals, they previously faced numerous hardships due to a lack of essential services. Several panchayats in these remote areas had no basic facilities, making daily life challenging. However, with ongoing development work in Kalakote, people are now getting employment opportunities at their doorstep and witnessing significant improvement in living conditions.

Many families who once lived in Kachha houses have now been provided with pucca homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Beneficiary Babli Devi shared, "We used to have a mud house. Now, PM Modi gave us this house. Homes will be built for many other residents, too. Their names have been submitted. There used to be a lot of problems. Now, water is available to every home, and PM Modi also gives farmers money in instalments, like all the other schemes for farmers. We also get fertilisers and seeds." People say life in a temporary structure is extremely difficult, but the new housing facilities have brought comfort and dignity.

Simultaneously, consistent employment is being generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA. Gram Rozgar Sevak, Parveen Singh, said, "We are carrying out MGNREGA (Capex) and PMAY projects, and we've completed the maximum amount of PMAY work. We've already completed the maximum number of houses we've allocated under the previous PMAY. Earlier, People faced a lot of difficulties in mud houses. The government's PMAY scheme has benefited many people. We are busy day and night serving the people."

With schemes like PM-KISAN, pension benefits, and rural development initiatives reaching every eligible household, farmers and labourers say their quality of life has significantly improved. (ANI)

