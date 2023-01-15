Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian Army's Northern Command has organised 'Know Your Army - Military Equipment Display' on the campus of Government Degree College Udhampur for aspiring young students and parents on the eve of 75th Army Day, 2023.

Maj Gen S.S Patil Commander 71 Sub area Udhampur was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

Army Day is celebrated every year to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa, taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

"A variety of military equipment and weapons were displayed and an information kiosk was established to share all the information regarding enrolment in the Army," said Vanshika Katoch, a student.

The Pipe Band of the Army played martial tunes to mark the occasion. The Dog Squad of the Army also Presented Various Stunts. The Main Attraction of the Programme is ALH (WSI) Display.

"Soldiers interacted with the young children and youth to address their queries and curiosity about the army," said another student Tesjvi.

A large number of students along with their parents, and friends witnessed the display. Local Youths were enthralled and inspired by the majestic display of the Army equipment, which will go a long way in fostering the civil-military relationship in Jammu and Kashmir UT. (ANI)

