Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government will launch a public outreach campaign to raise awareness and to ensure effective implementation of flagship and other schemes at the grassroots level, officials said on Monday.

The 10-point campaign shall give a renewed push to the implementation of employment and other beneficiary-oriented schemes. The objective of the campaign is to achieve quantifiable results within specific timelines, they said.

The campaign will include targeted delivery of health insurance among the rural population, quantifiable panchayat-wise self employment, and installation of functional household tap water connection to eight lakh houses besides mass public programmes to facilitate Jan Bhagidari by making government processes more transparent and easily accessible to encourage people's participation in the development process, an official spokesperson said.

The programme will also include making Swachhta a mass movement in the villages as well as in municipal limits, and will target plantation activities in all panchayats, he said.

