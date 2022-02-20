Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) As educational institutes reopen in a phased manner amid a decline in COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration will an facilitate interactive environment that was missing in online classes.

He was speaking at this month's episode of 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' which he dedicated to the young achievers of the Union territory. The radio programme was aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and was broadcast on DD Kashir.

Education and health of children are the biggest responsibilities of the administration, Sinha said, adding that last year, it had to prioritise health but now, with declining Covid cases, opening of schools and creation of happiness zones, the administration aims to facilitate an interactive environment in educational institutes that was missing in online classes.

Acknowledging the importance of mental health, especially during the ongoing pandemic, more than 1,000 government schools of Jammu division have created happiness zones to provide safe and psychologically comfortable spaces within school premises where students can talk about their feelings and emotions in a confidential manner.

Responding to suggestions of one of the callers, the LG said the administration understands the need for providing psycho-social support to students and it is taking positive steps in this direction.

Replying to a suggestion on steps to be taken towards a drug-free J&K, he said the government is fully committed towards strengthening the action framework and taking a firm stance against drug abuse, besides providing practical solutions to build a drug-free society.

Sinha said he wants to ensure that every citizen enjoys an equal opportunity to grow, and reasonable and affordable access to basic amenities.

He also urged the people to dedicate themselves to the betterment of society.

"We should strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire one and all to lead a virtuous life. Let us all take a pledge today to follow the path of equality and social harmony, and build a J&K where all sections of the society together contribute in shaping the future of this beautiful UT," the LG said.

Callers also gave suggestions pertaining to NCC's expansion, introduction of philosophy as subject in post-graduation at Kashmir University; development of Aharbal as an offbeat tourist site with better facilities, promoting financial literacy and launching a special drive to facilitate delivery of financial services.

Sinha passed directions on these issues to the officials concerned to take necessary measures and incorporate these insights in their policies.

He also welcomed a suggestion for using PPP model to bridge digital divide and create an enabling environment for digital inclusion.

To fulfill the prime minister's resolve of making all villages digitally literate, he said, "We have decided to launch 'digital Jammu and Kashmir'. In the coming days, under this campaign, the administration will work towards digital services and literacy."

