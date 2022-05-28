Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday laid the foundation stone for the conservation and restoration of the historic Shalimar Garden here, an official spokesman said.

He said the J&K Government had last year inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Foundation for the restoration and conservation of Shalimar and Nishat Gardens.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of JSW Foundation, Conservation Architects, Floriculture Department, local artists and other experts associated with the conservation and restoration work at the Shalimar Garden.

The union territory government, in collaboration with JSW Foundation, is making consistent efforts to restore the glorious heritage of J-K which will further give a fillip to tourism in the region, he said.

"Gardens are living reflection of cultural heritage. We have embarked on a journey to conserve the precious sites, cultural assets that represent artistic and intellectual brilliance," he said.

"Apart from bringing new investments and industries to the UT, we have also ensured the protection of cultural assets which we have inherited from our forefathers," he said.

He said gardens have remained one of the main attractions for tourists in the valley.

The Floriculture Department is making dedicated efforts to preserve the historical-cultural heritage of eight Mughal Gardens, he said, adding the dossier of the Mughal Gardens was already sent for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Site last year and it has boosted the influx of tourists and locals to these gardens.

Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah briefed the Lt governor about the phase-wise action plan for the execution of restoration work of the Shalimar garden.

It was informed that stone fountain, painted ceiling, artwork, and unique hydrology system will also be set up under the project.

