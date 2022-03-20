Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) Farooq Khan, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening, officials said here.

Khan, a retired IPS officer who was instrumental in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, is being given "important assignment" in the BJP, the officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He Wants To Emulate India’s Foreign Policy.

He is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for assembly elections in the union territory.

He had earlier served as a national secretary of the BJP and held various posts in the party's minority cell.

Also Read | Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Hails PM Narendra Modi for Development Work in North-Eastern States.

Though the poll schedule has not been announced yet, the officials expect that the elections will be held after October following completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise by May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)