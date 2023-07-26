One over-ground worker of LeT arrested in Bandipora (Photo/ANI)

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): One over-ground worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit was arrested on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said.

According to the officials, the terror facilitator or linkman has been identified as Javid Ahmad Malla.

"Bandipora Police today, jointly with 26 Assam Rifles, 3rd Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) K2 apprehended one OGW of the LeT terrorist outfit, namely Javid Ahmad Malla, R/o Arin Dardpora Bandipora, at Turkpora Junction Bandipora," the officials said.

Earlier, two terrorist associates linked to the proscribed Pakistan-based outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were arrested at a bus stop in Kreeri village of Baramulla district, officials informed through a statement on Tuesday.

The two terror facilitators or linkmen were identified as Dayem Majeed Khan and Ubair Tariq, officials said.

"On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Kreeri, Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 29 RR placed an MVCP at a Bus Stop. Two suspect persons who were coming from towards the main road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing a joint naka party but were apprehended tactfully," the official statement read.

Further, according to the police, the terrorist associates confessed to being linked to the LeT, adding that they collected arms and ammunition for a targeted killing in Baramulla district.

Two China-made Pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID Card, and 1 photocopy of an Aadhar card were recovered from them. (ANI)

