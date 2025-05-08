Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): After a mudslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary on Thursday urged people to follow the traffic advisory while planning their travel.

Dy Commissioner Chaudhary added that clearing the highway and helping stranded passengers are top priorities.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said, "National Highway is our priority and we are trying to evacuate the standard passengers and vehicles... We appeal to the people to plan their travel according to the traffic advisory... the district authorities are taking efforts to restore the damaged roads..."

The district teams are working hard to fix the damaged roads and reopen the route.

Following a mudslide in the Chamba Seri region of Ramban, vehicular movement on both sides of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has stopped.

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police issued the travel advisory on Thursday morning. Commuters are advised not to travel on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is clear.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Jammu and Kashmir from May 9 to May 12. The state is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to see rainfall till May 11. Punjab and Haryana might also witness a spell of rain on May 10 and 11.

IMD predicted on May 7 that a gradual temperature rise of around 3 to 5 degrees would be observed in East India for the next 3 days. The same temperature rise is likely over Northwest India for the next 7 days.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh rainfall again. (ANI)

