Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 564 new COVID-19 cases while five deaths took place in the last 24 hours,

The infection tally in the union territory has risen to 1,06,548 and the toll stands at 1,629, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 274 are from Jammu division and 290 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 121 cases, followed by 107 in Srinagar.

There are 5,700 active cases, while 99,219 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported five COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – four from Jammu and one from Kashmir.

