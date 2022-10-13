Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency Thursday filed a chargesheet against a CPRF personnel accused of working as an "ISI agent" and aiding the enemy to strategise attacks on India, officials here said.

The chargesheet against "ISI operative Zulfkar Ali Khatana", a resident of Kachawa Kokernagwas, was filed in a special NIA court here under sections of the Official Secrets Act and Enemy Agents Ordinance, the officials said.

Khatana, who is posted in the CRPF 171BN, was accused of conspiring with and acting at the behest of Pakistan-based militant organisation(s) and ISI agents to collect and share confidential information, the officials said.

Khatana allegedly aided the enemy and adversary to strategise attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the adversary in its ongoing campaign to subvert the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

