Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Top civil and security grid officials here Friday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir and vowed to keep up the efforts to maintain peace in the valley.

"Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies and Security Forces in J&K met today at Badami Bagh Cantonment to review the security situation in Kashmir," a defence spokesman said here.

The spokesman said the meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

"The core group reviewed the intelligence inputs and security parameters of 2021. Year 2021 witnessed a reduction in terrorist infiltration, reduced terrorist incidents, reduced terror recruitment, increased operations based on HUMINT, reduced collateral damage, no civil casualties in law and order situation, reduced SF casualties, increased arrest of terrorists and booking of OGWs; all pointing to effective conduct of joint operations and activities by intelligence and security agencies," the spokesman said.

He said there has been increased neutralisation of Pakistani terrorists in last few weeks. The effort of the frontline soldiers and operatives of all agencies were acknowledged by all present, he added.

"The core group discussed fresh strategies of the terrorist organizations and their handlers including use of Hybrid terrorists and targeting of soft targets. 15 terrorists killed in 2021 were fresh names not on the security forces radar," the spokesman said.

He said the setting up of SIA and the increased booking by NIA is showing impact of focused intelligence and investigation efforts.

"These efforts have been effective in targeting drug, hawala and the OGWs (Over ground workers) networks. Legal action on those willfully harbouring terrorists is being increased as the harbourers have direct involvement in terror activities," he added.

The officials stated that the ceasefire has improved the security situation along the border, however, intelligence inputs of terrorist launch pads and terrorist training activities in Pakistan indicate the need to be alert along the Line of Control, the spokesman said.

On the Line of Control, late snow has kept the infiltration routes open for longer time but effective domination has ensured decrease in overall infiltration including those from South of Pir Panjal, he said.

The vigil on the LoC against infiltration of men, drugs and weapons is continuing.

The officials shared the challenge of propaganda of the nexus through internet and social media.

“Sadly, these efforts include propaganda to legitimise killing of Kashmiri civilians by the terrorists. The use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively by a joint effort. Efforts at synergy in exposing fake news, booking of radicals trying to foment unrest and proactive sharing of information by state agencies are being upgraded," the spokesman added.

The DGP and the Corps Commander commended the officials present on improved security indicators.

"They appreciated that post the abrogation of Article 370, certain benchmarks were set, which have been achieved successfully for the restoration of peace and prosperity in the region," the spokesman said.

The DGP said that reduction in local terrorist recruitment is one parameter that all must approach with continued focus.

The Corps Commander called upon all to treat 2022 as a transformative year where the common man used to zero civilian casualties in 2021 should see 2022 as the year when things turned for good for the long term.

