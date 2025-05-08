Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): The two gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River in Ramban have been opened.

The dam water is released due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, which might cause floods in the region.

Also Read | Blackout in Rajasthan: 7-Hour Blackout During Civil Defence Mock Drill in Barmer Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.

The official said several vehicles have been halted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to a landslide in Chamba.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Deputy Traffic Inspector (DTI) Udhampur, Javed Kataria, said, "A landslide happened in Chamba due to heavy rainfall in the region. That's why the roads are completely blocked. The restoration work is going on under the supervision of senior officials...Hopefully, the road will be open again in 3-4 hours."

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely in National Capital on May 9, Predicts IMD.

Earlier on May 6, all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam were closed, even as a limited volume of water continues to flow downstream after India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty post Pahalgam terror attack.

This comes days after India announced it would hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

The Baglihar Dam, a key hydroelectric power project on the Chenab River, has been at the centre of past disputes between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty framework.

The move gained strong support from the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. They have condemned Pakistan's actions, warning that continued provocation could lead to war and reiterating support for India's recent measures.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)