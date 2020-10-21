Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday appointed Ghanshyam Jha as Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority, an official spokesperson said.

"As per a government order issued today, the appointment of Chairman shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the Authority," the spokesperson said.

The Chairman of the Authority shall not hold any other office, he added.

