Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Saturday inaugurated a central processing and research centre in Ranchi to promote forest produce.

She also kicked off a one-day cooperation fair and exhibition programme on the occasion.

"This centre will prove to be a millstone in the coming days. Villagers can sell their forest produce in the market by packaging it for a very nominal fee," she said.

The minister said a large population of the state is dependent on forest produce.

"The objective of the state government is to promote forest produce and provide a market for it. Forest produce has a great role in the development and economic development of farmers," she said.

