Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that November 11 will be a 'historic' day for the state, as the government will pass the bills related to 1932 land records to determine those who are local inhabitants and for providing 27 per cent reservation to OBC in the state assembly on that day.

The Jharkhand government on November 2 had announced a special session of the Assembly on November 11 to pass a bill fixing 1932 as the base year to decide one's domicile status in the state.

The state cabinet on September 14 had approved a proposal to use the 1932 Khatiyan (land records) to determine status as local inhabitants by drawing the family tree of those whose names were in that document and only accepting them as local inhabitants.

The chief minister was speaking at 'Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (Your government at your doorstep) event at CCL stadium, Rajrappa, in Ramgarh district, some 80-km from state capital Ranchi.

Making a scathing attack on BJP-led central government, Soren said when he demanded Rs 1.30 lakh crore from the Centre for development of the poor and backward state, it sent ED and CBI as reply to the demand.

The CM alleged that there has been conspiracy to destabilise the popular government in the state. However, they will not be successful, he said.

The government has launched a number of flagship schemes for poor, farmers, labourers, women, students, senior citizens and other weaker section of the society and providing them benefits at their doorstep.

More than 250 village youths, many of them belonging to BPL families, became BDO (block development officer), CO (circle officer) and collectors in his regime, while the previous government "indulged in nepotism to provide jobs to their relatives", Soren said.

Talking about second phase of 'Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' programme chief minister Soren said that his government has taken initiatives to strengthen rural economy as 80 per cent of state's population resided in village.

More than 31 lakh applications received so far, of which 20 lakh applications were approved on the spot in Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar camps being organized in villages and panchayats.

The chief minister laid foundation of 146 schemes of Rs 4,616 lakh and inaugurated 106 schemes worth Rs 25,598 lakh on the occasion. He also distributed assets of Rs 11,982 lakh to a total of 2,81,318 beneficiaries and 6,456 girls received benefits of Savitribai Phule schemes.

