Ranchi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand Cabinet on Thursday approved amendments to various rules related to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission examination, including doing away with a clause that disallowed candidates, with academic certificates from institutions outside the state, to appear in the test.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the cabinet gave its nod to the amendments, which among other changes, added Hindi, English and Sanskrit in the list of languages for the JSSC examination, taking the total number of languages to 15.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Can't Allow Dilution of People's Faith, Unfair EC To Have Chilling Effect on Political Parties.

In another decision, the cabinet cleared a proposal to hike cash rewards to players in national and international sports competitions, officials said.

The reward for winning a gold medal in Olympics has been enhanced to Rs 5 crore from the earlier Rs 2 crore, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Alcoholic Man Poisons Wife, Two Daughters to Death Over Depression After Being Detected With Cancer.

It also approved providing cash incentives of up to Rs 3 lakh, besides laptops and mobiles to the toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)