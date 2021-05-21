Ranchi, May 21 (PTI) Jharkhand continued to show easing of coronavirus rage with the state reporting 60 new COVID deaths and 2,056 positive cases on Friday, a health department bulletin said.

The total fatalities have risen to 4,714, while the state's caseload spiked to 3,24,884.

Till four-five days back, the state was logging more than 100 casualties due to coronavirus and around 5000 infections daily. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 90.38 per cent, better than the national average of 86.70 per cent. Capital Ranchi which has been struggling with a high number of cases saw 14 deaths while East Singhbhum which has also been consistently recording high fatalities reported eight deaths.

No deaths have been reported from Dumka, Latehar, Pakur and Simdega during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The mineral-rich state now has 26,511 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,93,659 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

Fatalities in Bokaro were recorded at 9 during the last 24 hours while four deaths were recorded from Khunti. Giridih and Godda saw three deaths each during the last 24 hours.

Dhanbad, Garhwa, Gumla, Hazaribag and Jamtara recorded two deaths each while one death each was recorded in Chatra, Deoghar, Koderma, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Sahebganj, Sariakela and West Sinbhum.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27.

Restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, are now in place.

Altogether, 79,44,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand thus far, including 50,504 since Thursday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.45 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

Battling a severe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government has set up a task force at block level to map and more effectively contain the virus.

Adopting a multi-pronged strategy, it began the massive public health survey exercise Wednesday which will be carried out till May 25.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly virus, the Jharkhand government had on May 14 launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

