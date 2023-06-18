Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jun 17 (PTI) The first batch of 382 Agniveers from two regiments on Saturday took oath to serve the nation in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district after completing 24 weeks of army training, an official statement said.

In a parade held at Harbaksh Singh drill square here, 271 Agniveers were inducted into the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) of the Indian Army.

Another batch of 111 was inducted into the Punjab Regimental Centre in a parade at Kilahari drill square, the statement said.

Over the course of 24-week military training, they achieved excellent physical standards, gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons and learnt basics of warfighting in various scenarios and terrain conditions, Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh said in the statement.

Appreciating the Agniveers for their immaculate turnout and synchronised drill movement, Brigadier Shailesh Sati, commandant of the Sikh Regimental Centre here, said that a high standard of training and discipline was instilled in the young soldiers.

He also praised instructors and staffers at the centre for their commitment to impart top-quality training to the future soldiers of the army.

Military training for Agniveers across the country began on January 2 with upgraded training methodology and infrastructure.

Specialists from sports, medicine and physiotherapy had been deployed as pre-emptive measures to reduce stress during the training, an official said.

