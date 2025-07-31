Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered the respondents in a case challenging the recent election of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) to file their response.

The case has been filed by Nandu Patel, who had contested for the post of vice president in the election held on May 18 this year.

Patel has stated that the election has been rigged and votes have been polled by flouting the bylaws of the association.

The case will be heard again after six weeks.

The JSCA elections were conducted on May 18, after which Ajay Nath Shahdeo was elected as the president, while Sanjay Pandey and Sourabh Tiwari were elected as the vice president and secretary of the association, respectively.

