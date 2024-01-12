Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state's Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh to ensure that proper training is imparted to police officers so that they conduct better investigations.

The DGP who was asked by the court to be present assured the bench that action would be taken to guide and train the officers conducting investigation of cases.

Justice Rajesh Kumar was hearing an anticipatory bail application of one Santosh Yadav who was posted as the manager of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in the Pachamba block of Giridih.

Some alleged irregularities were found in the PACS in the course of auditing.

The Giridih deputy commissioner ordered that an FIR be registered against the office bearers of the PACS in Pachamba block.

Yadav then moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail. While adjudicating the matter on Thursday, the high court observed a faulty investigation done by the investigating officer.

The bench observed that the police while conducting the investigation recorded the confessional statement of the accused which does not seem to be proper.

An in-depth investigation is required to be done by the police, the court had said in an oral observation.

The court then summoned the DGP to the court on Friday.

Singh said that steps will be taken to train the officers conducting investigation of cases.

Yadav was granted bail by the high court during the day.

