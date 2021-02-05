Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday issued a show-cause to the director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for not submitting the health report of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad.

The court observed that the report is vital to ascertain the reason behind shifting Prasad to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 23.

He was moved to the national capital for apparent pneumonia, but no specific health issue has been reported by AIIMS so far, officials have said.

The high court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter on February 19, giving "one last chance" to the RIMS director to submit Prasad's health report.

Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, has been undergoing treatment at RIMS for multiple ailments.

